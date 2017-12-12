Follow Along
Living cheek by gill in modern cities is possible—but it isn’t easyA new study strikes a hopeful chord by demonstrating the possibility of healthy fish populations in urban streams. But not all city waterways may have the necessary advantages.
Dietary recommendations for a warming planetAside from improving health, national dietary guidelines could serve a second purpose: they could be used as a tool to protect the environment, too.
Energy-Efficient LEDs are Escalating Light PollutionArtificially lit land area around the world has gone up by 2.2 percent on average every year between 2012 and 2016, and researchers believe LEDs are increasingly to blame.
India’s Bold Experiment in Making Forest Protection ProfitableMaking unexploited nature profitable, or at least economically valuable, is one of the great hopes of modern conservation. It’s also proved difficult to accomplish, at least at large scales — but a new system devised by India’s government to pay states for preserving their forests offers some intriguing possibilities.
The Circular Economy Made Real
Instead of Trump’s Wall, Let’s Build a Border of Solar Panels
Rewritable Paper
The Rise of the Wooden Skyscraper
