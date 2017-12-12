Follow Along

India’s Bold Experiment in Making Forest Protection Profitable

Dec 6, 2017

Making unexploited nature profitable, or at least economically valuable, is one of the great hopes of modern conservation. It’s also proved difficult to accomplish, at least at large scales — but a new system devised by India’s government to pay states for preserving their forests offers some intriguing possibilities.
show more stories
Weekly Dispatch

We translate our daily science into French, Spanish, and Portuguese. Meet our translators.

One email can help you understand how sustainability science is changing the world.

Sample Newsletter

Anthropocene Wins Excellence in Journalism Award

Anthropocene Magazine is the recipient of the 2017 Excellence in Journalism Award from the Renewable Natural Resources Foundation. Established in 2001, the award honors and encourages excellence in print journalism about natural resources.

The Circular Economy Made Real

By

In more and more pockets of the industrial landscape, the byproducts of one process are becoming the raw materials for another, trash is getting a useful second life, and waste is becoming a thing of the past.
Load More
Reader-Supported Journalism

Anthropocene is reader-supported journalism. That means that a significant portion of our operating costs comes from people like you—that is people who believe that it is time to start talking about environmental solutions, not just problems. Membership comes with benefits including high-end print editions, conversations with authors, and networking opportunities.

Support Us Today >>

Daily Science

We pore through stacks of peer-reviewed journals so you don’t have to. Our Daily Science posts provide short, sharp summaries of the most compelling sustainability science research from around the world—a compendium found nowhere else.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter >>

Sponsorships

Organizations and businesses can support independent reporting within an editorial beat, such as climate, health, biodiversity, and cities.

Click here to learn more >>

FAQs

What happened to Conservation magazine? I have an article idea. How can I contribute? What’s the status of my membership?

Find answers to these questions and more >>

Anthropocene: Innovation in the Human Age is a publication of

FE-loto-450

Give the Gift of Evidence-Based Optimism

And double your support. From now until Dec. 31, a NewsMatch grant will match every individual or gift membership to Anthropocene one-to-one. You'll get your shopping done and support nonprofit journalism with one click.

Okay I'm In »

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Become a Supporting Member
Become a Supporting Member