Here’s how GMO crops could reduce greenhouse gas emissions—particularly in Europe

If the European Union adopted genetically-modified crops more widely across its farmlands, it could reduce its agricultural emissions by almost 10%.

That result comes from a new study in Trends in Plant Science that is among the first to quantify the emissions-saving benefits of GM crops.

In agriculture, GM plants are typically bred to contain traits that help them resist pests and disease, make more use of nitrogen in the soil, or produce bigger seeds and fruits, among other things. The objective of engineering these traits into plants is usually to boost their productivity—and the evidence so far suggests that it pays off.

A global meta analysis showed that on average, GM crops are about 22% more productive than regular crops. In principle, that means that by using GM crops, more food can be produced using the same amount of, or possibly even less, land. Research also suggests GM crops can reduce the need for pesticides, with benefits for human health.

What’s less clear however, how much of a climate benefit this land-use and chemical efficiency could have.

The researchers on the new study set out to investigate that by focusing on the EU, one region that has been slower to adopt GM crops than many other parts of the world. Writing in Trends in Plant Science, they estimated how productivity would increase and emissions would decrease, if the European Union began adopting five major GM crops—soybeans, maize, canola, cotton, and sugarbeet—at levels comparable to what we see in the United States.

To calculate emissions, they looked at two aspects of GM crop production. First, the emissions that could be avoided by growing those crops, for instance through reduced need for fertilizers on higher-yielding farms. Second, they considered the emissions that could be avoided by producing more food on less land, assuming higher productivity would limit the expansion of farmland into wild habitat.

This revealed that EU farmers could cut greenhouse gas emissions by an amount equivalent to 33 million tons of CO2 a year. That would reduce agricultural emissions across the region by 7.5%, according to 2017 figures.

The large majority of avoided emissions (84%) were due to reduced land expansion through higher-yielding crops. The candidate with the greatest potential to bring emissions down the EU was maize, the researchers found, because it already has many GM varieties and so is most accessible to farmers. Maize also takes up more land than other crops, so increasing its productivity could tangibly reduce land expansion.

If GM technologies were also expanded to other types of crops, the quantity of avoided emissions would grow, the researchers say.

These results are exciting—but they’re also overshadowed by the widespread skepticism about GM crops across the European Union, the study authors remark. “Critics focus primarily on hypothetical risks, while ignoring actual and potential benefits,” they write in their study.

The researchers are concerned also because the EU’s Green New Deal is focused on expanding organic farming, a form of production that can be associated with lower yields. That could drive farmland expansion and emissions increases elsewhere in the world, if the EU then ends up having to import more food to make up for a regional deficit.

An alternative, they argue, is to embrace innovation in crop science, which they see as a surer route to boosting regional food production, and reducing emissions in the EU and beyond. There are some signs of change on this front: the EU is currently reexamining its policies on GM crops, which could create a more receptive environment for these technologies to take root.

For the researchers, the stakes are clear: “The EU should increase agricultural productivity through embracing new crop technologies, thus contributing to global environmental benefits.”

Kovak et. al. “Genetically modified crops support climate change mitigation.” Trends in Plant Science. 2022

Image: ©Anthropocene