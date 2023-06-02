Are climate change policies a liability or a political asset?

3. There simply isn’t the public or political will. Despite overwhelming evidence that climate change is a major risk to health and wellbeing (and wealth), the percentage of the US public who are very concerned about it is stuck at about 40% – and about a third even think the dangers are exaggerated. “We have trouble imagining the potential devastation of climate change. We have trouble trusting governments to lead us into much needed collective action. We have trouble defining the links between jurisdiction and accountability,” writes Elaine Kamarck, director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institutions. Without greater public support, politicians will never be able to take on the expensive, decades-long process of addressing global warming.

• • •

Smarter Policies Can Reach More Voters

1. Impose limits, not taxes. A fascinating new paper from an international group of researchers paints a more promising picture. It uses data from 30 countries since the turn of the millennium to conclude that climate change policies do not have to be politically costly, depending on what they are and when they are introduced. For a start, they found that emissions limits have a much lower political impact than emissions taxes. Although not quite as good at driving down emissions as carbon taxes, “such second-best options are efficient alternatives to tackle global warming,” writes the team, led by Davide Furceri of the IMF. This jibes with earlier research suggesting that people (unsurprisingly) prefer climate carrots to climate sticks.

2. Three times not to play the climate card. Timing is everything. Researchers looked at decades of political polls and saw a pattern. Resentment of new climate rules peaked only if oil prices were soaring, prior to elections, or when economic inequality was rampant. The first two are easier to avoid, and the third can be alleviated, they suggest, “in the form of direct transfers to households, unemployment benefits to workers that lose their jobs, or active labor market policies to help job reallocation.”

3. Decouple climate from the culture war. Facing strong headwinds, serious climate action will need support from across the political spectrum. Even in the increasingly partisan US, Democrats and Republicans can agree on a few climate topics: solar farms are now nearly as popular in red states as blue, and nuclear power is having a similar renaissance across parties. Jobs, energy independence, and EVs are also increasingly popular nationwide.