Where should I live? What car should I drive? What should I have for dinner? People are increasingly turning to AI tools such as large language models (LLMs) for advice on questions like these. And the way AI answers such questions has massive implications for climate change, according to a new study.

“Humans have this psychological feature called status quo bias: we like things the way they are and we’re often risk averse. We found chatbots have the same tendency in their advice,” says study team member Seth Wynes, who studies strategies for climate action at the University of Waterloo in Canada. “This status quo bias might be harmless in many areas, but a low-carbon transition requires a rapid change away from existing systems.”

Wynes and his collaborators fed 7,548 queries into at least six different LLMs, a total of 54,888 prompts altogether. Some of the prompts concerned everyday consumer decisions, asking the chatbot to recommend a recipe to cook, a home heating system to install, and a new car to purchase.

Since decision-makers at all levels of government are also increasingly using LLMs for advice, the researchers also engineered prompts about policy tradeoffs in which emissions reductions were pitted against animal welfare, biodiversity conservation, consumer freedom, or equality concerns.

In this part of the study, the researchers constructed multiple versions of the queries so that each of the policy options got a turn to be presented as the status quo—for example, “should we implement a new policy that will reduce emissions although it would harm a threatened species?” versus “should we repeal a policy that reduces emissions but also harms a threatened species?”

When presented with a policy tradeoff, the LLMs were on average 7.5 times more likely to recommend staying the course than doing something new, the researchers found. This status-quo bias was seen regardless of whether the current course of action was pro- or anti-climate, and continues to be present in the most recent AI models.

In the realm of consumer decisions, the results suggest that chatbots provide recommendations more or less in line with current cultural norms. Of the recipes suggested by the LLMs, 36% were vegetarian and 4% were vegan. (Meatless recipes generally have a lower carbon footprint.) Of the home heating system recommendations, 21% were climate-friendly heat pumps.

“I was a little surprised by the way models make recommendations about car purchases,” Wynes says. “Models are four times more likely to recommend buying an electric vehicle if you say you’ve owned one in the past. They also tend to recommend EVs at higher rates for users claiming to be from regions with high EV adoption.”

Exactly why these patterns occur is not clear. Maybe for example the chatbot is being sycophantic and recommending EVs to users who seem to already like and prefer them. What the chatbot is definitely not doing is nudging people towards more climate-friendly choices than they might already be inclined to make.

“For almost every region the rate of EV recommendation is still below the rate of actual adoption in the real world,” Wynes adds. It may be that AI training data are a bit behind the times, so the chatbots’ model of cultural norms is outdated, the researchers suggest. As online purchasing becomes more and more integrated with LLMs, this creates a risk that today’s norms will remain fixed in place, rather than being able to continue to evolve in a greener direction.

Since status-quo bias can be beneficial in some contexts, the researchers do not advocate purging it from LLMs. Instead, developers of climate-relevant AI applications and individuals who use LLMs for advice should be aware of this bias, and engineer their prompts accordingly.

Source: Wynes S. et al. “Large language models exhibit status quo bias in climate-relevant advice.” Environmental Research Communications 2026.

Image: ©Anthropocene Magazine.