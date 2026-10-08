Researchers have made wallpaper that generates power from indoor humidity

Researchers have given wallpapers a purpose beyond aesthetics. In a new paper published in the journal Advanced Energy Materials, a team of engineers from Binghamton University reports a wall-mounted panel that can convert humidity in indoor air into electrical power.

The concept could lead to a solution for generating electricity while controlling indoor humidity, said electrical and computer engineer Seokheun Choi in a press release. “We put a lot of energy into HVAC systems to remove moisture from the air, but if we use this concept, we could reduce or control moisture levels while also generating electricity.”

Small sensors and electronic devices abound in our modern homes and offices. These gadgets consume power ranging from microwatts to milliwatts. Instead of running them on disposable batteries that are made from fraught metals, researchers have been creating power generators that harvest energy from the ambient environment.

Many teams have made devices that harvest energy from human motion, artificial plants that tap into wind flow and raindrops, as well as wood-based generators that convert water flow into electricity. The Binghamton team considered moist-electric generators, which harvest moisture from air and turn it into electric current.

“All previous moist-electric generator devices are for outdoor humidity, because there is a lot of moisture out there that is an excellent energy resource,” Choi said. But the problem with harvesting outdoor humidity is that moisture levels change continuously because of extreme sunlight or weather, he added. So outdoor energy harvesters typically generate very small amounts of power.

Inside homes and buildings however, air typically maintains constant humidity levels between 30–60%. Activities like respiration, cooking and bathing generate added moisture. And, as the team writes in the paper, “wallpaper, with its large continuously exposed surface area and seamless architectural integration, is the most compelling platform to realize” indoor moist-energy generators.

Drawing on Choi’s previously work on papertronics, the researchers the researchers created a new paper-based MEG device. The system is designed to absorb moisture at the periphery and siphon it to the center, where it evaporates. This creates unidirectional moisture transport on a single paper sheet, which results in an electric current flow.

The wallpaper consists of 2 x 2 cm squares of paper. Each has glycerol at the edges to capture moisture from the air. A polymer structure in the intermediate area draws water inward through its small pores. Meanwhile, a wax-treated central region repels liquid water but allows vapor to escape through its tiny pores. All the wiring is on the back of the wallpaper.

For now, the power output is small. A 35-square array produced enough power to run a humidity sensor for about 15 minutes. A much larger 1,596-unit array can run a wireless keyboard with the help of a charge-storing device, while reducing indoor humidity from 38% to 32%, “transforming passive wall surfaces into self-powered, climate-responsive interfaces,” the team writes.

Source: Guangya Yuan, Yang Gao, Seokheun Choi. Moist-Electric Wallpaper With Engineered Unidirectional Moisture Transport for Indoor Energy Harvesting and Humidity Management. Advanced Energy Materials, 2026.

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