Scientists built a soundtrack to lure baby corals to their cyborg reef

As coral reefs around the world are battered by heat waves and disease, one possible answer is building a sort of cyborg reef—part artificial, part natural.

Scientists are now seeing promising results as they test sculpted stone blocks that offer protective niches for tiny new corals, bacteria-filled coatings that release chemical signals attracting coral larvae, and even recordings of a kind of “reef music”—the sounds emitted by a health reef.

Yes, much like the sounds of a jazz band might lure people into a bar, apparently the pops and purrs emitted by snapping shrimp and damselfish can entice free-floating coral larvae to attach themselves to a nearby rock and start growing. You can hear the reef sounds here, and the damselfish sound here.

“When these drifting organisms detect a lot of sound from a reef, it signals to them that this is a good place to settle,” said Aaron Thode, a researcher at the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and lead author of the paper, which just appeared in Communications Biology.

Thode and fellow scientists at UCSD and the University of Hawai’i are studying how to build partially synthetic reefs under a project funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s DARPA program, known for unusual “long-shot” research with an eye toward possible military applications. In this case, such reefs might help protect coastal infrastructure such as military bases, much as natural reefs act as wave breaks.

In 2024, the scientists deployed several experimental strategies in a bay on the Hawai’ian island of O’ahu. On a sandy patch of seafloor in roughly 5 meters of water, they set up an underwater speaker that played sounds recorded from a healthy nearby reef. At different distances from the speaker they placed 10-centimeter-tall hardened clay cones with deep, spiraling fissures that resembled decorative blobs of frosting atop a cupcake. They also placed cinderblocks at different locations, some of them coated in the special bacterial film.

Over the course of two weeks around the time of the new moon in July 2024, when the Hawaiian stony rice coral spawns by releasing clouds of sperm and eggs into the water, the scientists monitored the behavior of larval coral as well as larval and adult fish, to see if the artificial furniture and mood music could lure them to take root.

The results revealed that the tiny coral larvae do, in fact, have preferences about where they will settle down to start growing into the bone-like formations that we think of as “coral.”

The clay cones proved quite popular, as did the bacteria-coated cinderblocks. The plain cinderblocks, by contrast, were a dud. Not a single larvae settled on them.

The sound of a healthy reef also seemed to be attractive. Larvae settled on surfaces closer to the speakers at twice the rate of surfaces more than 18 meters from the speaker—approximately the distance when the sounds become inaudible.

“The acoustics help, and with the living biofilm, it’s a lot better,” said Thode. “When combined with structures that had crevices, acoustic enrichment worked very well for the coral larvae settlement.”

The researchers note that attraction to the sound might not be the only explanation for the results. It’s possible there was just an unusual pattern of “hotspots” in the coral settlement during this one-time study. Or the greater presence of fish larvae, which earlier research showed were drawn to the music, somehow attracted the coral larvae.

While a single experiment isn’t the final word, the results are promising enough that researchers are planning to deploy some of these technologies in a 50-meter-long hybrid reef to be installed next to the island late this year or next year.

The findings bring “us closer to the vision of hybrid reefs, a new class of living coastal infrastructure that combines engineering and biology,” said Daniel Wangpraseurt, a UCSD scientist who is the university’s lead researcher on the DARPA project.

Perhaps they should experiment with other soundtracks that might lure marine creatures to the party. My vote is for “Under the Sea”, the Calypso-style song from the Disney movie The Little Mermaid.

Thode, et. al. “In situ enhancement of coral larval settlement using acoustic enrichment, engineered habitats and living materials.” Communications Biology. Oct. 8, 2026.

Boulais, et. al. “Autonomous cameras reveal larval reef fish responses to acoustic enrichment and lunar phase.” Scientific Reports. June 26, 2026.

Sculpture and photo ©Jason deCaires Taylor