The green revolution may be turning purple

The fertilizers that feed humanity are made in huge pressure cookers, heated to 450°C (840°F), in factories that gush an estimated 450 million metric tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere each year. But what if tomorrow’s fertilizers were grown—nourished with sunlight and air—instead of cooked into existence?

A new study published in NPJ Sustainable Agriculture demonstrates how purple bacteria—normally found in estuaries, bays, ponds, and lake—could be grown in vats of water, smooshed into dry powder, and sprinkled on fields to increase yields. If successful, this approach could also alleviate other environmental harms caused by synthetic nitrogen fertilizers.

Overuse of these fertilizers has acidified farm soils—ironically, making them less productive. Fertilizers that flow into lakes, rivers, and bays spur algal blooms that deplete the oxygen in the water, killing fish and damaging ecosystems. And every year, millions of tons of these nitrogen compounds return to the atmosphere as nitrous oxide (N 2 O), a greenhouse gas 298 times as potent as carbon dioxide.

Farmers have tried to replace these synthetic fertilizers with natural materials like manure or hay, but those contain less nitrogen, making them less useful in many cases.

Researchers at the Kyoto University in Japan have experimented with another potential fertilizer—a ‘marine purple non-sulfur photosynthetic bacterium called Rhodovulum sulfidophilum, that is common in coastal waters, rivers, and lakes. Because it absorbs CO 2 as it grows, people have investigated it as a possible source for biofuels. But as it grows, it also does something else that’s extremely valuable: it fixes nitrogen from the air, turning it into proteins and other biomolecules, without the need for industrial pressure-cooking.

In 2024, the team reported that in greenhouse experiments, lysed, dried, and powdered R sulfidophilum improved the growth Japanese mustard spinach (komatsuna) just as well as synthetic fertilizers.

By 2025, these researchers developed a method for growing large amounts of R sulfidophilum inexpensively, in vats of diluted sea water—making it potentially feasible for use as a mass-produced fertilizer.

In their newest study, they’ve tested the effects of R sulfidophilum fertilizer—or purple-PB (processed biomass)—in fields where broccoli was farmed for two years. The purple-PB fertilizer boosted the yield of these plants as effectively as synthetic fertilizers. It also increased the plants’ nitrogen content (a surrogate for protein content) just as well as synthetic fertilizers.

Lab experiments, meanwhile, showed that purple-PB released its nitrogen into the soil more gradually than synthetic fertilizers. And as expected, this slower release helped reduce the amount of planet-warming N2O seeping into the air; in the first 6 days after fertilizing, N2O flux decreased by 15 to 73 percent compared to synthetic fertilizers.

It is said that the Green Revolution—which included the synthetic fertilizers—made it possible for farmers to feed the planet’s growing population. And now a Purple Revolution might make help to make our agriculture sustainable.

Shruthi, et al. “Effects of marine purple bacteria fertilizer on mineralization, nitrous oxide emissions and broccoli yield.” NPJ Sustainable Agriculture, 2026.

image: ©Anthropocene Magazine