We’re way closer to protecting 30% of the planet than we knew. But there’s a catch.

First, the good news: The world might be a lot closer than we think to an international goal of protecting 30% of land by 2030.

The bad news: It’s probably not all the right land.

The nations of the world have placed protections on roughly 27% of the planet’s land masses, far more than the 19% previously thought, according to research recently published in Nature.

There has been much hand wringing among conservation-minded folks that countries were woefully behind on land protection pledges made in 2022 to shield 30% of Earth’s land and 30% of the ocean from development as part of an update to the Convention on Biological Diversity, the main international agreement aimed at the current extinction crisis.

But “our analysis suggests that much more of the land is in some type of conservation area than currently recognized,” said lead author Helen O’Neill, a postdoctoral researcher at the United Kingdom’s Institute of Zoology, London.

The official tally tracking protected lands is a database at the Protected Planet website, a collaboration between the United Nations and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

While this is the authoritative source, it’s incomplete. Some protected land hasn’t been registered there by countries. And it doesn’t include significant acreage that falls into a kind of gray area – land that isn’t formally protected chiefly for wildlife, but where regulations provide many of the same benefits. Known as “other effective area-based conservation measures” or OECMs, this might include land protected as sacred by Indigenous groups or managed to improve water quality.

O’Neill and 35 other scientists from across the globe set out to tally this overlooked land to create a more complete picture. To reduce the massive effort required to scrutinize the status of every piece of land on the planet, the researcher selected pieces totaling 10% of all the world’s land masses. That included terrain scattered across the world and covering major types of ecosystems, from the Rocky Mountains in Montana to the Amazonian jungle to the desert of the Arabian Peninsula.

For each piece of land, they added up how much was listed as protected under the global database, as well as national records and conservation areas where regulations and management practices made them good candidates for being OECMs.

The scientists used the results to create a computer model that estimated how this pattern would apply to the entire world. The result was the encouraging estimate that 26.8% of all land is protected, at least on paper.

But that doesn’t mean conservationists can cruise across the 2030 finish line with their arms raised. Because the research also revealed troubling holes in where these lands are being conserved.

Of the 173 different ecological regions scientists have mapped around the world, fewer than 100 have greater than 17% of their land protected, the scientists estimated. Regions that are primarily ice and rock – polar and alpine landscapes – are significantly overrepresented in the catalog of protected areas. That’s not a big surprise, since those regions are often less attractive for human settlement or exploitation by farming or other activities. By contrast, deserts, woodlands, grasslands and temperate forests all fall below the 30% target.

Then there is the question of whether land that’s conserved on paper is really being protected.

The new research points to the potential gains that can be made, particularly with the recognition of the conservation potential of these OECMs. But “conserving 30% of land and seas is not sufficient on its own,” said Heather Bingham, a co-author who heads the Protected Planet Initiative. “The target also calls for these areas to be managed effectively for positive biodiversity outcomes, and to be placed where they will have the greatest impact on biodiversity.”

O’Neill, et. al. “Global conservation area coverage substantially exceeds current estimates.” Nature. Oct. 14, 2026.

Image: Based on tjhunt/iStock.com. ©Anthropocene Magazine