Sewage bacteria generate electricity while destroying antibiotics

Sewage is full of organic matter that can be a source of energy. But it also carries harmful chemicals as well as leftover medicines that conventional treatment methods can’t remove easily.

Researchers now report a technology that can solve three sewage-related problems at the same time. Their new device uses bacteria in wastewater to generate electricity while breaking down a hard-to-degrade antibiotic and producing a valuable industrial chemical. The team published their results in Journal of Power Sources.

There have been plenty of research efforts to harness microbes for treating wastewater while producing renewable energy. The approach uses microbial fuel cells, which are battery-like devices with two electrodes.

In microbial fuel cells, bacteria grow on an electrode and devour organic matter, converting chemical energy into electrons, which flow in an external circuit to produce electricity. Then those electrons meet oxygen at the other electrode to create water.

Turns out that microbial fuel cells usually generate very small amounts of electricity. “So we asked a different question: What else could those electrons do when they arrive?,” writes the team from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute in Science X Dialog.

If all the electrons don’t combine with oxygen and hydrogen at the second electrode, the product is hydrogen peroxide instead of water. Hydrogen peroxide is a household chemical used for disinfection and bleaching. It is also used widely in chemical manufacturing. The chemical industry makes it today using an energy- and chemical-intensive process in large plants.

To get the right reaction in the microbial fuel cell, the researchers designed a new electrode. They embedded iron and nickel oxides on a flexible carbon fiber cloth. When they heated the cloth in the presence of acetylene at 800°C, a forest of carbon nanofibers grew out of it. “The metal particles rode the growing fibers upward, so every fiber ended with a metal oxide tip,” the researchers say.

So the electrode has conductive fibers with a catalytic tip. And bacteria cling to this rough conductive surface and form a thick film.

The team used the same electrodes on both side of the fuel cell. When they ran sewage spiked with the antibiotic chloramphenicol through the cell, it removed 99.99% of the drug while producing hydrogen peroxide in two days.

“Next, we plan to run it longer, test other drugs, check the toxicity of the breakdown products and link several cells in series to raise the power,” the team writes. “So can dirty water help pay for its own cleanup? Not completely yet. But in two days, our system turned sewage into cleaner water, a useful chemical and a little electricity.”

Source: Yashmeen Budania et al. In-situ CVD grown FeO & NiO CNF electrode for integrated antibiotic degradation, peroxide production, and bioenergy generation in microbial fuel cells. Journal of Power Sources, 2026.

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