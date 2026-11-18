When people coined the proverb that “mighty oaks from little acorns grow”, they certainly weren’t thinking of Lyme disease.

But literal acorns—not poetic metaphors—turn out to play a surprisingly big role in the spread of this mighty tick-borne illness, according to a recent paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. A surge in acorns one year can translate into a boom two years later in the population of ticks that transmit the disease to people.

This discovery illustrates the ways in which a web of tiny, interconnected things—acorns, mice, microbes—can have big and unexpected consequences for people. It also shows that it can take decades of scientific research to decipher the head-scratching complexity of ecosystems.

The results are “helping us to inform management of tick-borne disease risk,” said Shannon LaDeau, one of the paper’s authors and an ecologist with the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in New York State’s Hudson River Valley.

LaDeau and colleague Richard Ostfeld oversee a Lyme-related research program at the institute that stretches back more than 30 years, just a few decades after the disease was first identified. Over that time, scientists have turned plots of New York forestland into an outdoor Lyme laboratory. They’ve assembled mountains of data tracking the ups and downs of a huge range of elements: temperature, rainfall, oak seedlings, mouse populations, tick numbers, infection rates, you name it.

The results have repeatedly surprised scientists, defying expectations about the disease.

It’s been known since the 1980s that the disease is caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi. The bite of an infected deer tick transmits the bacterium to people, causing flu-like symptoms that can escalate to chronic fatigue, memory loss, depression and even brain swelling and cardiac problems. More than 450,000 cases are reported in the U.S. each year, plus more than 200,000 in Europe.

Despite the tick’s association with deer, the Cary Institute work didn’t bear out initial suspicions that more white-tailed deer translated into more dangers for people. The researchers found no correlation between deer numbers and the abundance of tick nymphs—the life stage when they most commonly transmit the disease to people. Nor did they find a link to seasonal temperature extremes.

Instead, the researchers uncovered evidence of a cascade of cause and effect between oak trees, white-footed mice and ticks.

Acorns from red oak trees at the study sites are a primary food source for the mice. The year after a big acorn harvest, the mouse population boomed, the scientists found. The mice, in turn, are a prime feeding target for larval ticks which go on to become nymphs the following year. A big year for mice translated into a roughly 40% increase in abundance of tick nymphs the next year. All this thanks to a bumper crop in acorns two years earlier.

While acorns aren’t abundant everywhere that the disease occurs, fluctuations in other crucial mouse food, such as seeds, could have the same effect, the scientists wrote.

While it took years to tease apart these dynamics, researchers were still puzzled by other patterns. A surge in mice meant more ticks—and therefore a greater risk of people getting infected. But it didn’t translate into a higher percentage of the ticks themselves carrying the disease, the data showed.

“It kept me up at night,” Ostfeld said of the result. “It meant that my understanding of how the system works was incomplete or wrong.”

An apparent answer emerged when the researchers looked not just at the mouse population, but at a variety of small mammals.

The long-term study plots were located in relatively intact forest that supported a range of other warm-blooded critters, such as skunks, squirrels and opossums. Many of these creatures are less prone to getting infected when a tick feeds on them, which also means they are less likely to spread the bacteria to other ticks. As a consequence, the percentage of infected ticks was driven not just by the number of mice but the population of a range of creatures.

By contrast, in nearby places where forests had been broken into pieces by human intrusion, the diversity of small mammals was smaller. In those spots, where ticks had fewer options, higher mouse numbers did translate into more infected ticks.

So in addition to small things like acorns, add two very big things that shape people’s risk of encountering Lyme disease: loss of habitat and of biodiversity.

Ostfeld, et. al. “The ecology of Lyme disease: Long-term data, surprises, and a synthesis.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Aug. 17, 2026.

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