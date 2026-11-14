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5 Fixesfor Food Waste
Every day, the world throws away more than a billion meals’ worth of food, even as hundreds of millions of people go hungry. About a fifth of all the food that reaches stores, restaurants and kitchens ends up wasted, and food loss and waste together produce 8 to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. That’s nearly five times the emissions from flying. Here are five fixes that are keeping food out of the trash by making it last longer, finding new uses for scraps and getting surplus to the people who need it.
From sundae to solvents: Chemists find a way to recycle mountains of industrial ice cream waste
The same proteins that keep a frozen pint smooth also make its fat hard to recover. A research team found an inexpensive way around the problem.
Recycling food waste has a huge climate upside and a surprising downside.
A study of American composting and biogas schemes finds a climate win is shadowed by a microplastics problem. The clue is what food is wrapped in.
Scientists make a seaweed coating that beats the fridge for cutting food waste
Canadian researchers found a cheaper, lower-carbon way to keep strawberries fresh, cutting into a $58 billion waste problem.
New produce wash removes 93% of pesticides and keeps fruit fresh for 15 days
A biodegradable nanoparticle rinse made of starch, iron, and tannic acid outperforms water at stripping residues and doubles as a preservative. Cost at scale: roughly three extra cents per apple.
Breadcrumbs (literally) lay path away from fossil fuels
Bacteria munching on waste bread release hydrogen that could run chemical reactions, providing a carbon-negative way to produce drugs and food products.