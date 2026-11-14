for Food Waste

Every day, the world throws away more than a billion meals’ worth of food, even as hundreds of millions of people go hungry. About a fifth of all the food that reaches stores, restaurants and kitchens ends up wasted, and food loss and waste together produce 8 to 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. That’s nearly five times the emissions from flying. Here are five fixes that are keeping food out of the trash by making it last longer, finding new uses for scraps and getting surplus to the people who need it.