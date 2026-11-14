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5 Fixesfor Fresh Water Access
Water covers most of our planet, but clean water to drink is still out of reach for a staggering number of people. One in four people on Earth, 2.1 billion in all, still lack safe drinking water at home, and 106 million drink straight from untreated rivers, lakes and ponds. As climate change brings longer droughts, saltier aquifers and stressed supplies, getting safe water to everyone will take more than digging deeper wells. Here are five fixes that are rethinking where fresh water comes from and how it reaches the people who need it.
Could dirty, salty wastewater quench data center thirst?
Data centers need millions of gallons of water a day. Oil and gas industries produce more wastewater than that. Connecting them using today’s desalination technologies makes sense.
Scientists made an ultra-black wool. And it turns saltwater into drinking water
The natural biodegradable material, which costs less than $1 for a piece the size of a sheet of paper, could provide an purification for vulnerable communities.
MIT researchers invented a way to shake water out of thin air
Inspired by molecular motion, they used vibrations to jolt water loose from sorbents, capturing droplets 45x faster than today’s tech, with minimal power.
Scientists develop energy-free cooling paint that produces potable water
A nanoengineered roof coating reflects 97% of sunlight, condenses dew, and could help fight heat and drought in climate-stressed regions worldwide.
Sponge made from food scraps produces clean water from thin air
A hydrogel made from waste natural materials pulls over 14 liters of drinkable water from air per day, offering a sustainable way to alleviate water scarcity.