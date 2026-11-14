for Fresh Water Access

Water covers most of our planet, but clean water to drink is still out of reach for a staggering number of people. One in four people on Earth, 2.1 billion in all, still lack safe drinking water at home, and 106 million drink straight from untreated rivers, lakes and ponds. As climate change brings longer droughts, saltier aquifers and stressed supplies, getting safe water to everyone will take more than digging deeper wells. Here are five fixes that are rethinking where fresh water comes from and how it reaches the people who need it.