Nonprofit journalism dedicated to creating a Human Age we actually want to live in.

Donate Today

Nonprofit journalism dedicated to creating a Human Age we actually want to live in.

Newsmatch doubles donations

Let the best of Anthropocene come to you.

Sign up for our free newsletters

5 Fixes

for Low Carbon Buildings

 

We spend most of our lives inside buildings, and the planet pays for it. Constructing and running the places where we live, work and learn accounts for about 27% of global emissions and nearly half of all the materials humans extract from the Earth. Half of the buildings that will be standing in 2050 still haven’t been built or renovated, which makes this a rare chance to get things right from the ground up. Here are five fixes that are reimagining how we design, build, heat and cool the spaces we live in.

Greener Steel Through Chemistry

In a lab outside Boulder Colorado, engineers are reinventing one of the dirtiest industrial processes on Earth—by swapping fire for modern alchemy.

Greener Steel Through Chemistry | Anthropocene Magazine

Share This Article

Share On Facebook
Share On Linkedin
Share On Flipboard
Share On Bluesky
Share On Mastedon
Share Via Email
NewsMatch will double your donation

In 2026, it’s not enough to be a consumer of science journalism. We need stakeholders.
Make a year-end donation.

Yes, I'll Chip In

All donations are tax deductible