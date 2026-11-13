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5 Fixesfor Low Carbon Buildings
We spend most of our lives inside buildings, and the planet pays for it. Constructing and running the places where we live, work and learn accounts for about 27% of global emissions and nearly half of all the materials humans extract from the Earth. Half of the buildings that will be standing in 2050 still haven’t been built or renovated, which makes this a rare chance to get things right from the ground up. Here are five fixes that are reimagining how we design, build, heat and cool the spaces we live in.
This concrete could turn your house into a battery
The amount of concrete that goes into an average American home’s basement wall could hold enough energy to meet the daily needs of the household.
Greener Steel Through Chemistry
In a lab outside Boulder Colorado, engineers are reinventing one of the dirtiest industrial processes on Earth—by swapping fire for modern alchemy.
These new building materials are alive, photosynthetic— and carbon hungry
Scientists have engineered a living, carbon-capturing material that can be shaped by 3D printing and hardened over time through biological growth.
This ‘living paint’ traps carbon dioxide and produces oxygen
By encasing bacteria in a tough but porous coating, researchers have made paint that could be used to capture carbon and produce biofuels
Wood, now turbocharged with carbon-capture powers
Researchers created a novel wood composite that contains CO2-absorbing materials, paving the way for carbon-negative furniture and structures.
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