for Low Carbon Buildings

We spend most of our lives inside buildings, and the planet pays for it. Constructing and running the places where we live, work and learn accounts for about 27% of global emissions and nearly half of all the materials humans extract from the Earth. Half of the buildings that will be standing in 2050 still haven’t been built or renovated, which makes this a rare chance to get things right from the ground up. Here are five fixes that are reimagining how we design, build, heat and cool the spaces we live in.