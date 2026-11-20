If you’re sitting down for seafood, should you order the farmed or wild-caught fish? In this day of over-exploited seas, the farmed fillet might seem like a better choice. And yet, in many cases, those farmed salmon or trout also contribute to over-fishing, because they’re raised on diets of wild-caught sardines, herring, anchovies, or mackerel. But researchers have now developed a potential solution to this problem: a meat-free, algal diet that farmed fish can thrive on.

As human populations expand, farmed fish are becoming an increasing protein source. Roughly 100 million tons of farmed fish and crustaceans are harvested worldwide each year. In order to feed them, at least 20 millions of wild-caught fish are processed into fishmeal and fish oil each year—most of it consumed by farmed predatory species such as salmon and trout. But even non-predatory farmed fish like tilapia have hidden costs, because they’re often raised on cornmeal or soy, requiring agricultural land that might otherwise feed humans directly.

A team of researchers at the University of California Santa Cruz has spent years developing fish feeds based on two types of marine algae, called Nannochloropsis and Schizochytrium, which are also being used or studied as sources for biofuels, farm animal feed, and nutritional additives for human foods.

In 2020, the team showed that farmed tilapia grew normally on blends of these two algae. In the new study, published October 16 in Antioxidants, they tried feeding these algal blends to a commonly farmed carnivorous fish, rainbow trout.

After 84 days of aquaculture, trout fed on a 100 percent algal diet showed growth that was similar to trout on a standard fishmeal and fish oil diet. Fish on the algal diet also had similar levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids, including omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (which are considered important for preventing chronic disease in humans).

Overall protein levels were also similar in the algal-fed and standard-fed trout, as were levels of essential amino acids and mineral nutrients such as iron, calcium, magnesium, and zinc.

Economic analyses suggested that purchase costs for the 100 percent algal feed might be slightly lower than the costs of standard fish-based feeds. The algal feeds and standard feeds were equally efficient at producing fish biomass in both absolute (kg of feed per kg of fish produced) and economic terms ($USD of feed per kg of fish produced).

This new research doesn’t solve all of the problems of aquaculture, which also include greenhouse emissions, as well as nitrogen and phosphorus pollution that can spawn hypoxic dead zones in nearby waters.

But it’s a step forward. After all, it’s increasingly clear that high-plant, low-meat diets are healthier for both humans and the planet. So shouldn’t our seafood follow the same advice?

Sarker, et al. “Toward sustainable aquaculture: Microalgae fully replace fishmeal and fish oil in rainbow trout diets while maintaining growth, nutritional quality, and cost viability.” Antioxidants, 2026.

Image: ©Anthropocene Magazine (AI-generated)