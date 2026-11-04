Moving animals out of a bulldozer’s path mostly doesn’t work

As more of the planet’s wild places are consumed by human sprawl, people are increasingly trying to protect wildlife by moving it out of harm’s way.

While such relocations might help a construction project clear a regulatory hurdle, it’s often not doing much good for the wildlife, according to new research.

Just 6% of amphibian and reptile relocations tied to development could be classified as successful, according to a review of such projects published recently in Conservation Biology.

“Moving these species away from a construction site does not mean they will survive in their new home,” said Megan Winand, a University of British Columbia biologist and the lead author.

The results offer a sobering look at the performance of this increasingly popular strategy, as development of everything from pipelines to parks clashes with species protections. And while the authors found evidence of ways to improve the performance of such transplant projects, the main takeaway is that it’s usually better to avoid destroying a wild animal’s home than moving the creature to a new one.

“We need to prioritize protecting habitat and explore alternatives to current mitigation practices, which this review shows are often failing to achieve meaningful conservation outcomes,” said Winand.

The scale of the issue is staggering. While there is no comprehensive count of how often critters are moved to make way for development, a separate 2026 study by many of the same authors found that in British Columbia alone, some 5.1 million amphibians and reptiles were moved just between 2019 and 2022. And the long-term fate of these animals was unknown, because the province didn’t require monitoring.

The new study focuses on cases from around the world where at least something is known about how the transplanted animals fared. They scanned the scientific literature for papers published between 2007 and 2023 that examined the fate of relocated amphibians and reptiles. All told, they looked at 256 case studies tracking everything from tortoises to alligators. Most of the research was concentrated in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Nearly 70% of the translocations were done for conservation purposes, such as releasing an animal into habitat that it once occupied. The rest were cases involving animals moved to get them out of the way of development.

The researchers then graded a relocation’s performance based on a four-tiered system. The first level was when the original transplants were surviving. A project reached level two when those survivors were reproducing. The third level came when the population was growing. The final, highest level was if a paper showed evidence that the population had achieved longterm viability.

Based on that grading system, development-related relocations earned an abysmal grade. Just 6% of the cases were shown to have reached the third or fourth benchmarks. Nearly half of them failed to hit even the first level – that the original population had survived the move.

While conservation-related transplants performed more than three times better, that still meant they only reached the top two levels 19% of the time. They had total failures in nearly a quarter of cases.

A closer look at the different studies revealed two factors that seemed to contribute to the greater success of the conservation transplants, the scientists found. Things turned out better in cases where people tried to removed threats to an animal in the place where it was being relocated. Higher scores were also linked to more long-term monitoring after the move.

“Without adequate follow-up, we won’t know whether animals survive in their new location, reproduce or establish a population that can survive over time,” says Winand. “Relocated animals may also leave the release sites, encounter new threats or face difficult habitat conditions.”

So there are things people can do to increase the odds that the transplants will endure.

The high failure rate of even the conservation-related measures shouldn’t be taken as a sign of poor execution by the people involved, the authors note. Rather, it illustrates how hard it is to do such translocations, especially for long-lived species that reproduce slowly.

It also reinforces a common insight into biodiversity-related work: It’s a lot easier to avoid breaking something in the first place than to try to fix damage later.

Winand, et. al. “Reevaluating the suitability of amphibians and reptiles for translocation.” Conservation Biology. Sept. 17, 2026.

Winand, et. al. “Scale of herpetofauna mitigation translocation in British Columbia, Canada.” The Journal of Wildlife Management. April 14, 2026.

Photo: U.S. Air Force/Samuel King Jr. via Flickr