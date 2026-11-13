Nanoplastics and climate change have an unexpected enemy: Fiber

The advice for eating in a warming world is by now familiar: more beans, fruit and vegetables; less meat and dairy. But it seems the same plate could also help with an entirely different planetary problem. Two new studies in mice suggest that high-fiber diets help nanoplastics, the tiny plastic particles strewn through oceans and soils, and found in the food we eat, pass through the gut without being absorbed. High-fat diets, by contrast, appear to make the body hold onto more of them.

Millions of tons of plastic waste enter the environment each year. This waste slowly degrades into microplastics and nanoplastics that find their way into farms, plants, ocean life, and even the Amazon—where they were recently found in the blood of wild tapirs and anteaters.

Once ingested with food, these tiny particles percolate into the human brain, lungs, liver, kidneys, placenta, and testes, where they cause inflammation, oxidative stress, DNA damage, and other cellular injuries. Nanoplastics are even found in the atherosclerotic plaques of our coronary arteries, where they increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, or premature death by more than 4-fold.

The two new studies looked at how diet influences the absorption and effects of nanoplastics in mice.

One study found that in the first 24 hours after consuming nanoplastics, mice eating medium- or high-fiber diets accumulated two to seven times less plastics in their intestinal tract than those on regular diets. Mice fed nanoplastics for 28 days experienced inflammation and breakdown of their intestinal barriers—setting the stage for nanoplastics to enter the rest of the body; but these negative effects were sharply reduced in mice on medium- and high-fiber diets.

The second study also found that high dietary fiber reduced nanoplastic absorption—while high-fat diets actually increased the absorption of nanoplastics by 2.8-fold compared to regular diets. That finding is especially worrisome, given that fast foods and takeout foods, both rich in fat, are often served in containers laced with plastics.

In the two new studies, dietary fiber may have exerted its protective effects by shaping the intestinal microbiome, coating the nanoplastic particles, and speeding up their elimination through poop—allowing the intestinal lining to avoid excessive exposure.

These new insights come at a time when scientists are already proposing higher-plant and lower-animal diets that could improve worldwide health while also reducing the environmental impacts of the global food system, such as greenhouse emissions, water pollution, and land use. Human studies are needed to confirm these newest results. But for the moment, they suggest that sustainable diets could also reduce another nasty problem: nanoplastics.

Yu, et al. “High fiber diet mitigates exposure risk of nanoplastics in male mice.” Nature Communications, 2026.

Ji, et al. “Dietary Fat and Fiber Divergently Control Intestinal Nanoplastic Bioaccumulation through Gut Motility and Barrier Pathways.” Environmental Science and Technology, 2026.

Image: ©Anthropocene magazine (based on photo by Sternsteiger Stahlwaren/Pexels)