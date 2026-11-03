Nature already invented biodegradable plastic. Scientists want to reverse engineer it.

Some bees line their nests with soft petals. Some line them with hardened tree sap. Some line them with a thin, flexible film composed of silk and polyester. And this latter group—known as cellophane bees—may hold the key to sustainable, biodegradable plastic, according to a new study.

“Nature has already solved a problem that polymer scientists are still working on: a bioplastic that is chemically and physically similar to conventional plastics but doesn’t persist in the environment,” says study team member Jonathan Coote, assistant professor in the Department of Sustainable Biomaterials at Virginia Tech University.

Unlike more familiar hive-dwelling honeybees, cellophane bees nest in the soil. Females lay eggs in individual chambers that they line with secretions from a gland on their abdomen. Scientists have known for almost half a century that this lining is composed of silk fibers and a polyester similar to polyethylene—a material that makes up about one-third of human-produced plastics and is the most commonly used plastic for packaging.

“Polyethylene-like polyesters made in the lab generally don’t break down well in the environment,” says Coote. “The bees’ material, however, breaks down rapidly in soil.” Although the bees nest in aggregations of 10,000 or more individual nests and often use the same nest sites for decades, their habitat never becomes choked with plastic—in contrast to large aggregations of modern humans.

To find out more about how the bees do it, Coote and his collaborators gathered nest linings from two Tennessee nest sites of a species of cellophane bee known as Colletes inaequalis. They put the material through a battery of tests to characterize its structure and chemical makeup. They also collected nest linings that had been in the ground for four, seven, and 11 months to track how the material degrades over time.

A fresh nest cell lining is about 73% polyester and 27% silk by weight, the researchers report. The polyester is semicrystalline, likely has cross-linked polymer chains, and has a crystal structure and degradation temperature similar to that of polyethylene.

“The biggest surprise was that the material is most likely cross-linked, meaning its polymer chains are chemically tied together into a network,” says Coote. “Cross-linked plastics, called thermosets, are typically very durable, and designing thermosets that break down at the end of their life is a major challenge in polymer science. So finding a thermoset that breaks down rapidly in soil was very counterintuitive, and it’s exciting to have a natural example to learn from.”

By four months, the nest linings are just 40% polyester, meaning that the polyester degrades even more rapidly than famously biodegradable silk in the first months (after that, the composition changes much more slowly). Four-month-old nest linings remain flexible and intact, protecting the nest cell from moisture and microbes like a shrink-wrapped bell pepper at the grocery store. By seven months, about the time the larva has developed into an adult bee, the lining easily cracks easily; by 11 months, it crumbles in the hand.

In other words, unlike that bell pepper’s shrink wrap, the nest lining lasts just as long as is needed to protect the developing bee, and no longer.

The researchers next aim to investigate how the material breaks down so quickly. They hypothesize that the particularities of polyester’s crystal structure may leave the bonds that connect the material’s subunits exposed to a greater degree than in other polyesters. There’s also evidence of an enzyme that breaks these bonds present in the nest lining, perhaps from the mother bee’s saliva.

“The goal is to reverse engineer what the bees are doing so that we can design similar materials in the lab and eventually produce them at practical scale,” Coote says.

Source: Coote J.P., et al. “Rapid soil degradation of a cross-linked, semicrystalline polyethylene-like polyester produced by Colletes bees.” PNAS 2026.

Image: Laura Russo.