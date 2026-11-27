Imagine the farm of the future: Sensors monitor soil health, moisture, and microclimate. Hovering drones identify plant diseases and spot areas where the turnips or cabbage need fertilizers or pesticides. Wheeled robots guided by GPS visit those sites, apply chemicals, and remove weeds.

‘Smart farming’ innovations could conserve scarce water, mitigate greenhouse emissions, and reduce pollution. But if this approach is ever going to gain widespread use, it’ll also need to make money for farmers.

A new study estimates that 42 percent of global farmland could be profitable for smart farming right now. But with strong environmental policies, that share could increase to 71 percent by 2035—or with weak policies, plummet to just 27 percent. In fact, government sustainability policies turned out to be the leading predictor of future profitability for smart farming.

This conclusion came from a study that modeled how smart farming technologies could spread into countries around the world, and how this outcome would be shaped by economics, policies, and sustainability challenges.

The team combined about 1,700 data points from an earlier meta-analysis of published studies with roughly 2,700 survey responses from smart-farming experts worldwide to map where specific technologies are already in use and how profitable they are. They plotted this onto a global map showing regional variations in fertilizer pollution, ecosystem degradation, and other sustainability problems. They then fed this information into a standard ‘middle-of-the-road’ Shared Socioeconomic Pathway 2 (SSP2-4.5) scenario, to model where smart farming could feasibly become profitable by 2035 or 2045, and how these technologies would line up with local sustainability challenges, such as biodiversity loss, water scarcity, and nitrogen or pesticide pollution.

The authors found, unsurprisingly, that smart farming innovations remain potentially profitable in 2035 and 2045 across east and central North America, Europe, Australia, and eastern China, where modern infrastructure is already in place. They found that by 2035 or 2045, smart farming could become increasingly feasible in large swaths of Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine, the Fertile Crescent, and interior China.

Combining these results, they estimated that the croplands where smart farming is profitable could expand from a present-day area of 500 million hectares (42 percent of the global total) to 545 million hectares (46 percent) by 2035.

But a striking insight emerged when the authors evaluated 18 different environmental, economic, and governance variables for their influence on the future profitability of smart farming. The strongest predictor turned out to be Environmental Performance Index (EPI)—a measure of government sustainability policies—which beat out other factors such as cropland area, human development index, property rights, precipitation, government spending, and economic freedom.

Under an EPI-optimistic scenario, the area of cropland where smart farming could be profitable ballooned to 840 million hectares (71 percent of global croplands) by 2035. In the EPI-pessimistic scenario, the share plummeted to just 320 million hectares (27 percent).

In the EPI-optimistic case the growth of viable smart farming land is driven by major increases in India, Thailand, and south-central Russia, and moderate increases on the Mediterranean coast of North Africa, parts of Iran, and South Africa. In the EPI-pessimistic case, the feasibility of smart farming sharply contracts across large swaths of North America, Europe, and Japan.

The authors believe that the importance of environmental policy and EPI arise from the fact that they address major adoption barriers for smart farming. These include high upfront capital costs, the need for training and appropriately skilled labor, risk aversion, the tendency of farmers and companies to wait for the optimal moment to try new practices, and the fact that local practices are often heavily entrenched.

Even in the most EPI-optimistic cases, smart farming was not considered feasible in large swaths of sub-Saharan Africa, South America, South Asia, the Philippines, or Indonesia. This may reflect a different barrier: Smart farming technologies are being developed in high-income countries, in order to work with the large-scale farming systems that exist in these areas. Such technologies might not be tailored to other systems involving smallholder farming, different crops, different (often tropical) local environments, and local infrastructure in lower-income countries. Widespread diffusion of smart farming into these areas will likely require R&D efforts targeted to these local realities, for example technologies that use smart phones to assess crop health, disease, and future yield.

While this study projects the potential future feasibility of smart farming, and how these technologies would line up with local sustainability challenges such as water scarcity or nitrogen pollution, the authors don’t estimate the size of impact that smart farming would have on these environmental issues.

The authors argue that in countries where smart farming is potentially viable in the near future, governments should adopt it into national strategies, introduce subsidies, training programs, or other incentives, and build the infrastructure and digital connectivity that would facilitate it.

Roman, et al. “Modeling the global potential of smart farming innovations.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2026.

Photo by Steve Long via Flickr