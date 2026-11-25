A bird following a boat at sea can mean a variety of things to superstitious sailors. They have been seen as harbingers of nearby land, bearers of the souls of the dead or talismans of good luck, among others.

Now add this: They deliver data.

A group of scientists from the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Spain have wired seabirds with tiny audio recorders and used them as unwitting boat-trackers. The recordings reveal these birds are encountering a lot more vessels on the water than regular vessel-monitoring systems show, according to a paper published today in Science Advances.

That insight could help conservationists better protect endangered seabirds from getting killed by fishing nets. “For threatened seabirds,” said Jonathan Rutter, a University of Oxford scientist and the paper’s lead author. “Understanding where they encounter fishing vessels is crucial to protecting them.”

Fishing boats can be a magnet for seabirds seeking an easy meal from trapped or discarded fish. But those encounters can prove lethal for animals like the Balearic shearwater, considered Europe’s most endangered seabird. Accidental capture by fishing nets or lines, commonly known as bycatch, is a prime threat to the gull-like brown bird that nests only on Spain’s Balearic Islands in the western Mediterranean Sea.

That makes knowing the whereabouts of fishing boats a key part of protecting and recovering such birds. It can help scientist estimate the toll of bycatch, and whether measures such as fishing restrictions are needed.

But it’s hard to know how many boats are really on the water. Most large vessels are supposed to carry transponders that continuously signal their location. But there has long been a problem with “invisible” boats, because beacons are turned off or malfunctioning, or sailors eschew the equipment altogether.

Some researchers have used satellites to try to solve the problem. But that doesn’t tell scientists how much birds are interacting with these boats.

The advent of small, cheap audio recorders and computer programs capable of identifying the acoustic fingerprint of various animals and machines gave Rutter and colleagues another approach. They attached acoustic recorders and tracking devices to seabirds in three different parts of the ocean to see what boats they encountered. In the North Atlantic near the British Isles they used seven northern gannets. In the Mediterranean near the Spanish coast they outfitted four Balearic shearwaters. And in the south Pacific they used a lone Westland petrel.

The audio recordings revealed that the birds encountered far more vessels than standard tracking data revealed. The tell-tale drone of ship equipment, compared to vessel tracking records, told the scientists that roughly 57% of the gannets’ ship encounters occurred with vessels that didn’t turn up in normal monitoring systems. For shearwaters, it was around 20%.

“We know that seabirds regularly interact with fishing vessels at sea, but what surprised us was just how many of these interactions were missing from conventional tracking records,” said Rutter.

The system isn’t perfect. It could be fine-tuned to better distinguish the sounds of fishing boats from other craft. And it wouldn’t work in cases where fishers string lines of hooks stretching dozens of kilometers across the water, far out of earshot of the boat.

The method “is not a silver bullet,” the authors write. But it could be “a growing toolbox in which no method provides a complete picture.”

So don’t expect flocks of eavesdropping birds to suddenly take to the skies. Then again, these days you never know who’s listening.

Rutter et. al. “Unseen but not unheard: Animal-borne audio recorders reveal missing interactions between seabirds and untracked vessels.” Science Advances. Nov. 25, 2026.

Image: Based on photo by Jonny Gios via UnSplash