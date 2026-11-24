Different pathways to net zero greenhouse gas emissions could have wildly different effects on other parts of the natural environment, according to a new study.

“How we decarbonize may matter just as much as how ambitious our climate goals are,” says study team member Alvaro Hahn Menacho, a PhD candidate at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Zurich, Switzerland.

Until now, most research on net-zero pathways has focused on cost and greenhouse gas emissions. Some studies have looked at the broader environmental context at a national level, but never at a global scale.

The new work provides an opportunity to get a clearer picture of the tradeoffs involved before decarbonization infrastructure is locked into place, Hahn Menacho and his colleagues say.

The researchers analyzed 24 different climate change mitigation pathways from three existing large-scale modeling efforts. The pathways involve a range of socioeconomic development patterns (for example, will population growth be high, or more modest?), climate ambition (will the world decarbonize fast, or slowly?), and energy system specifics (will the green transition involve a lot of wind and solar power, or a lot of bioenergy with carbon capture?).

They assessed these scenarios with a life cycle analysis using a new open-source software tool, also developed at PSI, that enabled them to compare the future impact of the pathways on human health, ecosystem quality, and pressure on mineral, land, and water resources through the year 2100.

“Decarbonization brings substantial benefits beyond reducing greenhouse gas emissions, particularly for human health and ecosystem quality,” Hahn Menacho says. “However, it does not automatically reduce pressures on natural resources such as land, water, and minerals.”

Moving away from fossil fuels could lead to anywhere between a 13% decrease and a 354% increase in land use by the energy system, the researchers found. That’s because this figure strongly depends on the use of biomass. Pathways that rely heavily on bioenergy will require a lot more land to grow biofuel crops.

Similarly, a pathway that relies more on carbon capture to soak up ongoing emissions will require a larger energy system and impose higher burdens on various aspects of the environment than one that prioritizes preventing emissions in the first place – even if the result is a similar emissions balance overall.

“One particularly interesting finding was that ambitious climate goals primarily accelerate the demand for critical minerals rather than substantially increasing their cumulative extraction over the century,” Hahn Menacho says. Critical minerals are substances like lithium, cobalt, and nickel that are needed for green technologies but involve supply chain risks due to their scarcity or limited distribution. The finding “suggests that delaying decarbonization does not necessarily solve the resource challenge,” he says.

The researchers aim to take these global insights and drill back down “to develop more geographically detailed impact assessments,” Hahn Menacho says. Among other research priorities, “an important next step is better understanding where these environmental pressures occur and how they can be mitigated.”

Source: Hahn Menacho A. J. et al. “Environmental and material implications of global climate mitigation pathways.” Nature Energy 2026.

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