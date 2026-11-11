The research is loud and clear. Human noise is quietly killing wildlife

Every geological epoch leaves signatures. One of the Anthropocene’s may be a noise. Oceans echo with the drone of ship engines and blasts of sonar. Cities and suburbs roar with speeding cars and revving motorcycles. Even remote wilderness hums with passing airplanes and strolling hikers. Humanity has turned up the volume on the whole planet.

That soundtrack is far reaching. New research in Science finds that noise pollution more than doubles death rates among wild animals. It is also rewriting the rules of who eats whom. In noisy places, prey grow jumpy and predators go hungry. Sometimes an animal fleeing the din runs straight into danger. Noise, the authors write, “reshapes the acoustic arms race” between species, and it creates winners and losers.

The researchers argue that protecting wildlife in the Anthropocene means protecting quiet. “This work shows that noise pollution is an underrated threat to wildlife worldwide,” said Hansjoerg Kunc, an ecologist at Queen’s University Belfast and the paper’s lead author. Soundscapes, he said, should be safeguarded with the same seriousness as forests, wetlands and other physical habitats.

Scientists have long known that noise harms living things. The World Health Organization calls it a serious health hazard for people: it shortens lives, impairs children’s brain development and disrupts sleep. In wildlife, noise has been shown to spike stress hormones in freshwater fish, alter feeding behavior, and cause forest dwellers to flee in panic.

What was missing was the big picture. Kunc and Queen’s colleague Rouven Schmidt gathered 214 studies examining noise effects on 177 species across six continents, from tiny beetles to hulking whales. They focused on controlled experiments, which can more reliably pin effects on noise itself.

The effects were widespread. Noise was tied to fetal deformities, weakened immune systems and elevated stress hormones. It altered body size, feeding and parenting, and it changed animals’ success at hunting or escaping hunters. Pooled across the experiments, noise raised mortality by 138%. If 10 in every 100 animals would die in a world without human noise, 24 would die in a world with it. That’s large enough, the authors say, to “threaten population viability.”

The effects on how species interact may matter just as much. Animals tended to steer clear of noisy areas, so their numbers there were 37% lower. The prey that remained were on high alert. So predators in noisy places caught 25% less prey, even though they worked harder to find it. But noise doesn’t necessarily help prey either. A loud sound might send a prey animal into a burrow or other enclosed space to hide. Those close quarters can amplify the noise, and that can flush the animal back into the open, where a predator is waiting.

The fix, the researchers suggest, starts with treating sound as part of habitat. Kunc points to “measures such as low-noise zones that give animals a genuine acoustic refuge.” In an epoch defined by human influence, quiet may be one of the habitats most worth saving.

Kunc, et. al. “Echoes of the Anthropocene: Noise pollution as a global threat.” Science. Nov. 5, 2026.

Image: ©Anthropocene magazine