In the last couple of decades, many companies have reduced the heft of plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, paper envelopes, and other packaging materials, a strategy known as lightweighting. At first glance, this seems like a win-win: less material means lower costs and a lighter burden on the environment.

But the approach may also backfire, a new study suggests. Researchers found that people are more likely to throw lightweight packaging away, and less likely to recycle it, compared to more substantial packaging materials.

“Even well-intended sustainability practices can have unexpected negative consequences,” the researchers write.

First, the researchers set out to determine the scope of the problem. A small pilot study at a university campus event and a larger week-long audit of trash and recycling bins on campus showed that lighter-weight recyclable plastic beverage containers were more likely to end up in the trash compared to more substantial plastic cups and bottles.

“Once low-density packaging gets into consumers’ hands, it produces more waste, as consumers are more likely to improperly trash low-density versus high-density recyclable packaging,” the researchers write.

Investigating causal relationships, the researchers concocted a laboratory study in which participants were asked to assess the properties of a piece of paper—either flimsy newsprint or sturdy cardstock—which they were instructed to dispose of at the end of the experiment.

As expected, participants rated the thinner paper as lower quality than the thicker paper and were more likely to throw it in the trash at the end of the experiment—although a statistical analysis showed that this quality assessment does not link directly to disposal choices.

More details about the nuances of people’s thought processes emerged from an online experiment in which participants imagined receiving a takeout meal in either a thin paper bakery bag or a thick paper grocery bag. “Where would you put this bag?” they were asked. The participants then rated the quality of the bag, assessed its value, and indicated their level of discomfort about putting the bag in the garbage.

“Ultimately, we find that consumers are more apt to throw low-density packaging in the trash because it is perceived as being more disposable (i.e., lower in value and associated with lesser feelings of waste aversion),” the researchers write.

So far, so hopeless, given the human foibles and imperfect decision-making. But the solution could be a relatively simple one, according to the new work. In both an online study and a small field trial, the researchers found evidence that including a message on lightweight packaging—for example, “You may be done with this envelope, but it still has value”—increased the likelihood that the material would make it to the recycling bin.

“Prompting consumers to reconsider the value of low-density packaging can curtail this unintended wastefulness,” the researchers write.

Issuing such prompts is in companies’ own best interests, the researchers point out. In addition to lightweighting, many firms aim to increase the proportion of recycled material in their packaging. And where is that recycled material going to come from if consumers have thrown the previous iteration of that packaging in the trash?

Source: Loomer L. and S.C. Whitley. “Through thick and thin? When sustainable package design increases consumer waste generation.” Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science 2026.

Image: © Anthropocene Magazine.