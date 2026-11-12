This battery runs on vitamin B12

In the search for a sustainable alternative to today’s lithium-ion batteries, researchers often look to materials found readily in nature. And in the latest such advance, researchers in Spain have made a rechargeable battery that uses vitamin B12 as a catalyst.

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that the body needs for making red blood cells and maintaining the nervous system. The human body doesn’t naturally produce vitamin B12, and it is usually obtained from animal products such as fish, meat, and dairy. The food and drug industry cultivate bacteria that produce vitamin B12 for supplements and additives.

The team from the University of Cordoba decided to put the vitamin to use in zinc-air batteries. Metal-air batteries are more sustainable than lithium-ion batteries, which rely on expensive critical minerals that are mined with an environmental and ethical cost.

Metal–air batteries consist of a negative electrode made of pure metal such as lithium, magnesium, aluminum, or zinc. The positive electrode has a porous structure that lets in oxygen from the air, and a catalyst at the electrode triggers electrochemical reactions with the oxygen. “Precisely because it uses atmospheric oxygen, one of the battery’s active materials is not located inside the battery itself, thus significantly reducing its weight,” the researchers write in a paper published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

So metal–air batteries can pack much more energy by weight than conventional lithium-ion batteries. This makes them promising for applications where light weight is crucial, such as drones or medical devices. Indeed, small zinc-air batteries, the most practical among the different types of metal–air batteries, are used widely for hearing aids. But those medical device batteries are not rechargeable.

The Cordoba team wanted to make a rechargeable battery using a biomolecule. They have previously made batteries with the protein hemoglobin and the enzyme catalase, which contain iron. This time they chose vitamin B12, also called cobalamin. The vitamin contains cobalt (III) at its core, which would be essential for electrochemical reactions.

Vitamin B12 is a highly soluble vitamin. To make it stable inside a battery that operates with water-based electrolytes, the team fixed it to the surface of carbon nanotubes, which are microscopic tubes made of carbon atoms. Then the researchers incorporated the nanotubes into the air electrode of alkaline zinc-air batteries.

The electrodes reached a specific capacity of 199.4 mAh of energy per gram, giving rechargeable batteries with high performance. And the electrodes worked in a cyclic fashion, allowing for a battery that could be recharged for up to 250 cycles. The performance is far from what is needed for practical applications right now, but the work highlights biomolecular platforms as “a high-performance and sustainable frontier for next-generation rechargeable batteries,” writes the team.

Source: Valentín García-Caballero et al., A vitamin B12-based air electrode for high-performance rechargeable zinc–air batteries, Journal of Materials Chemistry A, 2026.

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