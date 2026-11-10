What if digitalization isn’t the climate fix we imagined?

Going digital is often assumed to be a modern, efficient strategy that will save energy and resources: picture smart cities and industries humming along, with everything needed to run them stored cleanly in the cloud.

The reality is just the opposite, according to a new study. Across 20 of the world’s largest economies, the growth of information technology has increased environmental burdens—largely because of the energy required to build and run digital infrastructure.

In the new study, researchers gathered World Bank data on the G20 economies from 1990 through 2023. This group of large economies accounts for 80% of global GDP and 70% of carbon emissions.

The researchers looked at three indicators of digitalization: internet usage, landline telephone subscriptions, and cellular subscriptions. They used a variety of statistical techniques to probe the direct and indirect associations between these indicators and carbon emissions.

Past studies have established that information and communications technologies have yielded huge social and economic benefits for nations around the world, but the environmental consequences of these technologies have been less clear.

All three indicators of digitalization are associated with higher carbon emissions, the researchers found.

Strikingly, this pattern was almost entirely due to direct effects—that is, the energy needed to build and power digital infrastructure. “Data centers, device connectivity, and communication networks consume significant amounts of energy, which is largely sourced from carbon-intensive electricity,” the researchers write.

The results suggest that the environmental benefits of digitalization depend on green electricity to power it—and at a global scale, that shift largely hasn’t happened yet.

Clean energy is well known to be a key factor in determining the environmental benefits of electric cars. That relationship might not be as obvious in the case of digital technologies—it’s easy to overlook the energy required to make bits and bytes go bopping around the planet—but it’s no less crucial, the new work shows.

The researchers expected that the early stages of digitalization, such as land line phone use, would be associated with increasing environmental burden but later stages, represented by internet and cellular adoption, with reduced carbon emissions—a pattern known as an environmental Kuznets curve.

“In fact, economic and digital expansion continue to increase emissions rather than reduce them in the G20, revealing that these economies prioritize higher production and income over the cleaner environmental trajectory they often claim to pursue,” the researchers write.

The upshot is that a push for digitalization needs to be accompanied by an effort to decarbonize the electricity that powers digital technologies, the researchers argue. Going forward, they say, governments should evaluate digitalization efforts not just in terms of technology access but also in terms of their climate impacts.

Source: Alabdulwahab S. et al. “ICT and CO2 Emissions in the G20: A Channel-Based Mediation Analysis.” Sustainability 2026.

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